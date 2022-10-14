The Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI) is reportedly not averse to the idea of the Indian cricket team playing the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan according to Indian media sources.

According to the Future Tours Programme, Pakistan will host the next edition of the Asia Cup in 2023 in September with the ODI format set to return to the competition after this year’s T20 format.

Pakistan will then travel to India for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in October and November.

However, confirmation of any visit of the neighbouring country to Pakistan remains subject to approval from the pertinent government sources as always.

India last travelled to Pakistan in 2008 for that year’s Asia Cup as well which was won by Sri Lanka. If India’s visit is not sanctioned, there remains a possibility that the competition will be shifted to UAE, like this year, or any other “neutral” venue which is sure to irk PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and Pakistanis fans alike.

India and Pakistan only play each other during ICC events due to the ever-present political and sporting tensions between the two countries. They faced off twice during the Asia Cup in UAE setting numerous viewership records along the way, reaffirming that their rivalry remains unmatched to this day.