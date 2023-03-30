The Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) appears confident in moving the entire 2023 Asia Cup out of Pakistan to a neutral venue.

BCCI’s secretary Jay Shah had already made clear that India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the upcoming tournament. However, India’s cricketing board now appears adamant about moving the whole tournament from their rightful hosts’ country.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in reply, threatened to either pull out of the ODI World Cup in India or request their matches on a neutral venue as well which BCCI just sees as “pressure tactics”.

“We understand that this is a kind of pressure tactic applied by PCB because of the Asia Cup issue” a BCCI spokesperson was quoted as saying to a foreign website.

“But let me tell you, ultimately, Asia Cup will also be played in UAE or Qatar” the spokesperson added.

The fact that many BCCI members also hold positions on ACC’s board does not bode well for Pakistan’s chances of hosting the 2023 Asia Cup here.

Pakistan has been always been willing to hold the tournament on a neutral venue but a refractory response from Najam Sethi-led PCB could break down the relations between the two boards further.

The only thing certain right now is that Sri Lanka will defend their crown when the tournament begins in September this year.