The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has cited Pakistan’s current political climate as a threat to player safety and their number one reason to change the 2023 Asia Cup venue to another location.

The growing civil unrest among workers of various political parties is a well-documented issue which is starting to affect sporting circles as well.

BCCI not only remains unwilling to send its team to Pakistan but is now actively asking other boards to refrain from doing so as well due to player safety. Their stance is not clandestine anymore with its officials actively announcing their plans.

There is no change in our stance. We want Asia Cup to be shifted from Pakistan due to political unrest there, a BCCI official was quoted as saying.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Najam Sethi has already presented his hybrid model for the tournament to Asian Cricket Council (ACC) whereby only four matches will take place in Pakistan with the rest taking place in UAE.

BCCI will reportedly reject the model in favour of completely changing the venue for the Asia Cup with UAE not an option due to sweltering weather conditions.

If the hosting rights are taken away from Pakistan, Najam Sethi has threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup in India as a result.

ACC’s vice president Pankaj Khimji is expected to meet President Jay Shah to discuss the possible solution to the problem.

With neither side backing down, the drama could go on until cooler heads prevail.