BCB and Hathrusingha ‘tight-lipped’ on termination clause 

Bipin Dani

Sports

Mumbai

Both Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Chandika Hathurusingha (we approached him in Australia) have preferred to keep mum on the termination clause, if any in the contract, and consequences, if the later’s resignation is accepted.

“We can not divulge the contents of the contract between the two parties and the confidential matter can not be discussed in public”, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, the BCB CEO and Hathurusingha, speaking exclusively from Dhaka and Australia, said.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has not officially routed the request and no communication is made with the BCB for the early release of their coach, it is learnt here.

“Is there a practice or any such provision whereas one (ICC) Board member request the other to release their support staff ?, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury asked.

Yes, there has been no such regular practice but there have been a very few instances, we argued.

It is also surprising that the BCB was silent all these days when Hathurusingha’s resignation was received to them more than three weeks ago.

Anyhow, the fresh negotiations (by SLC) with Hathurusingha will begin now, according to the sources in Sri Lanka.

“Will also continue our dialogues with others who have shown interest to be our Head Coach”, the source said from Colombo.

“However, chances for Hathu are 90 %”, the source pointed out, adding that “if everything is finalized, he can take over after India tour”. Interestingly, our source in SLC did hint us about their intention to hire Hathurusingha but had requested us to keep the news to ourselves as they didn’t want Hathu’s journey to Sri Lanka is blocked by the BCB. Obviously, now Hathu’s BCB resignation news has been already out, the source did not want to hide. ”Nick Pothas, if wants to continue, will go back to the fielding coach position”, the source further added. Pothas is an interim coach now.