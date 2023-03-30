Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has quickly excused itself from hosting Pakistan’s ODI World Cup matches.

According to earlier reports, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was going to request neutral venues for its matches during the upcoming World Cup instead of travelling to India. The move was in response to BCCI not sending the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Dubai were suggested as neutral sites for the contests.

BCB has poured cold water on the news and has already decommitted from hosting Pakistan’s ODI World Cup matches.

The news comes as a significant blow to PCB which finds its options quickly dwindling.

International Cricket Council (ICC) is also reportedly not in Pakistan’s corner. The logistical arrangements needed for this idea to work are seen as unfavourable for every party involved.

“Bangladesh was not discussed at all at the Board meeting and full backing for the event [World Cup] in India was given by the Board. We’re focused on that,” an ICC official reportedly said to a foreign news website.

Pakistan may have no option left but to acquise and send the national team to India for the tournament in October.

Pakistan last played India on their turf in 2013. The two teams have only squared off in ICC-sanctioned events since.