BC personnel appeals for help

RAFIULLAH MANDOKHAIL

ZHOBA 32-year-old, Balochistan Constabulary (BC) personnel Fazal-ur-Rehman has been confined to bed and battling for his life since 2016. Belonging to a handto-mouth family, the young personnel had critically injured in a road accident on Quetta highway few years back. Poverty-stricken Fazal ’s younger brother Habibur-Rehman has appealed ‘My elder brother has been bed-ridden since 2016. Our entire family has been suffering the pangs of Fazal’s life-long agony. Habib appeals to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal, the federal and provincial governments, philanthropists and well-off people to save the life of his young brother and help for his treatment as he is pinning hope to the treatment out of the country. Habib can be contacted at 0302-3850503.