BC launches IELTS in Sargodha

Islamabad

After successful launches in Abbottabad and Sialkot, the British Council will now also be offering IELTS in Sargodha. In this regard a launching ceremony was held here last week, a news release said on Monday.

Rosemary Hilhorst, Country Director, British Council Pakistan while speaking on the occasion said that ‘we are delighted to bring IELTS to the people of Sargodha and surrounding areas. This will make access to the test easier for students and professionals and enable them to capitalise on study and work opportunities abroad.’

‘We hope to continue to expand our examinations offer in Pakistan and increase access to the best of UK qualifications. I wish the best of luck to all the students taking the tests today,’ she added.—APP