Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Youth Development Program (BBSYDP), has successfully completed 10th Phase of training and in this connection, the certificate distribution ceremonies are being organized in institutions all over Sindh where trainees have been trained.
In this regard, another certificate distribution ceremony was held in Maymar Welfare Society, Khuda ki Basti, said a press release on Wednesday.—APP
BBSYDP completes 10th phase of training
