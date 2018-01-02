BBS ranks Pakistan among top travel destinations in 2018

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan tops list among world’s best travel destination countries for 2018 by British Backpaper Society (BBS). The society has also described Pakistan as one of the friendliest countries on earth, with mountain scenery that is beyond anyone’s wildest imagination. BBS announced the results, ranking Pakistan the world’s top 20 adventure travel destinations for 2018, which also includes Russia, India, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan and China.

Talking to journalists both print and electronic media here Monday, Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan briefed that Pakistan has been ranked top among 20 adventure travel destination by Samuel Joynson and Adam Sloper of the BBS after their r trip to Pakistan besides travelling to over 101 other countries. Joynson, 26 and Adam , 25 both from southern England had visited Kaghan Valley to Naran besides going to Babusar Top to Gilgit. Similarly during their travel to Hunza Valley they climbed to the top of the Hons Pass (4.257 m) from Karimabad.

According to Ghafoor Khan, the two tourists Samuel and Adam believed that travel while reacting to security situation advised the travelers to put preconceptions on the security situation in Pakistan on one side and conduct themselves some independent research. They believed travel is at its best when it changes a visitor’s preconceptions and few experiences achieve this more than travelling in Pakistan.

However, the managing director while referring to the improved security situation in Pakistan commended the role of Pakistan Army as well as the government for their big role in bringing peace and normalcy back in the country with their effective and practical measures in this connection.