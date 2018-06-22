BB’s birthd observed

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

65th birthday of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was observed here Thursday in which the party workers paid rich tributes to her for her endeavours to ameliorate the lot of poor and downtrodden masses of the country.

The speakers including ex-general secretary PPP District Hafizabad Muhammad Arshad Mahind, District President women wing Khalida Shahid, candidate for PP-70 Fakhar Abbas and Aman Ullah said that the workers of PPP would never forget the supreme sacrifice rendered by Shaheed BB.