BB’s assassination was biggest loss

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri on Thursday termed assassination of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, a biggest loss of the country.

While paying tribute to the slain former first ever female prime minister of Pakistan, Dr Qadri said, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a clever political leader, and was considered as one of the most dynamic figures in the world.

“Benazir’s stance against terrorism was loud and clear”, he said, and added she wanted to see Pakistan as a modern Islamic welfare state.

PAT chief said assassination of Benazir Bhutto was a biggest blow for Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention here that eleventh death anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is being observed today.

Share on: WhatsApp