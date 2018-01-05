BBH using maximum resources to treat Pneumonia patients

Rawalpindi

In the recent wave of intense winter season, five hundred pneumonia patients have been admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) in last five days.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Prof Dr Muhammad Umar said the recent outbreak of Pneumonia is due to severe winter spell and there are no symptoms of Bird or Swine Flu, adding that all resources are being utilized in Allied Hospitals to provide better treatment.

Pneumonia occurs mostly in children and elderly people due to weak immune system, he said.

Additional Medical Superintendent BBH Dr Masood Safdar told that BBH has a capacity of 102 beds whereas the number of pneumonia patients reaching the hospital is beyond its capacity.

The hospital administration is not refusing any patient rather it is organizing the huge flux of patients within the given resources, he added.

He said hundred patients out of three hundred admitted in hospital are Pneumonia patients whereas most of the patients are children particularly toddlers and infants.

To a question, he said its government policy that in such circumstances the hospital is declared as one unit and any of the wards having room for extra patients can be used to treat the large number of patients reaching the hospital.

However, he informed that a grant of Rupees 104 million in recent fiscal year has been approved, for the expansion of Nursery and Pediatric Ward. Twenty more beds have been given to pneumonia patients in the Crisis Management Hall whereas twenty more beds have been added in Children Ward and ten more beds for mothers’ in the hospital.—APP