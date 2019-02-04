BBH MS suspended

Rawalpindi

Medical Superintendent (MS) Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Dr Tariq Masood Khan Niazi has been suspended on account of negligence and misconduct with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued here on Monday by the Secretary specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME), the MS was placed under suspension under section 6 of PEDDA Act, 2006 on account of negligence and misconduct with immediate effect and directed to report of SHC&ME.

Meanwhile the additional charge of MS BBH has been given to Dr Samina Shaheen in addition to her duties till the arrival of regular incumbent, the notification said.—APP

