Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Islamabad
  3. BBH MS suspended

BBH MS suspended

Rawalpindi

Medical Superintendent (MS) Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Dr Tariq Masood Khan Niazi has been suspended on account of negligence and misconduct with immediate effect.
According to a notification issued here on Monday by the Secretary specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME), the MS was placed under suspension under section 6 of PEDDA Act, 2006 on account of negligence and misconduct with immediate effect and directed to report of SHC&ME.
Meanwhile the additional charge of MS BBH has been given to Dr Samina Shaheen in addition to her duties till the arrival of regular incumbent, the notification said.—APP

Post Views: 100

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top