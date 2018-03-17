BBH Emergency provides treatment to 494,230 patients

Rawalpindi

Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), a renowned hospital of the division, has provided medical treatment to 494,230 patients brought in its Emergency department while 12879 victims of Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs) were also admitted during 2017.

Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) Dr. Masood Safdar told APP on Friday that the hospital was utilizing all available resources to deliver quality healthcare facilities to the patients, adding the hospital was also overburdened as thousands of patients were provided medical treatments daily in its indoor and outdoor departments.

He informed that as many as 494,230 patients with different ailments were brought to emergency department while 81,969 patients were admitted and discharged after proper treatment during 2017. The situation is similar in Out Patient Department (OPD) where 52,470 patients with kidney diseases reached hospital while 1098 were admitted. The Urology operation theater conducted 738 major surgeries and 105 minor operations whereas dialysis sessions of 12,210 kidney patients were performed during the said period.

Masood said heart patients brought to the Emergency were 31,850 while 1230 were admitted whereas OPD patients were 488. The patients provided medical facilities in Endotracheal Tube (ETT) were 109 with 72441 Electrocardiograms (ECGs) and 3877 Echocardiography. The AMS said, the hospital tried to provide best possible health facilities to a large number of patients brought particularly in emergencies, RTA victims and kidneys, heart, pediatric, infectious and other diseases patients.—APP