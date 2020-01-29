BBC to axe 450 newsroom jobs

London

The British Broadcasting Corporation on Wednesday said it will axe 450 newsroom jobs as part of plans to adapt “to changing audience needs” and meet its savings target. The job cuts come just a week after BBC boss Tony Hall said he would step down, and as the corporation grapples with equal-pay demands and questions about its future funding model. “The BBC has to face up to the changing way audiences are using us,” Fran Unsworth, director of news and current affairs, said in a statement. “We have to adapt and ensure we continue to be the world’s most trusted news organisation, but crucially, one which is also relevant for the people we are not currently reaching,” she added. –AP