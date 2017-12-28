BB remembered on 10th death anniversary in KP, FATA

Peshawar

The 10th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto former Prime Minister and Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party with due solemnity and reverence across Khyber Pakhtunkha and Federal Tribal Areas on Wednesday. The main event of the day was held here at Gulbahar where scores of PPP’s stalwarts and workers gathered to pay homage to their leader who sacrifice her life for the cause of democracy.

The function among other was attended by PPP Peshawar City local chapters including Zulfiqar Afghani, former MPA Ayub Shah, Saeed Ahmed Khan, Misbahud Din, Malik Sahfqat, Akbar Khan Advocate, Iqbal Mohmand and others. Quran Khwani was held on the occasion and dua was offered for eternal peace of the slain great leader. Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said that it is matter of regret that the killers of Shaheed BB could not be traced after lapse of ten years.

In Nowshera, President PPP Peshawar Division and former minister Liaqat Shabab and former district Nazim district Nowshera Daud Khattak arranged the function to mark the occasion. The speakers vowed to complete the mission of their great leader who they said was murdered under a preplanned conspiracy. The intra-bickering in the political entities have jeopardized the sovereignty of the state while there was none to look after problems of poor segment of the society. The KP government failed to honor a single commitment it made in 2013 elections and the people would make aware them of their popularity in 2018 poll.

They maintained that PPP would form the next government in the province due to its better performance and record during last stints. In Chakdara, Lower Dir former provincial minister Mehmood Zeb arranged a function in connection with 10th anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto attended by hundreds of party workers including former federal minister Malik Azmat Khan, District President Khurshid Ali Khan and former MPA Muhammad Zameen Khan Advocate.

The speakers threw light on the achievements and performances of the Bhutto family who they said was a national party in real essence. The PPP offered great sacrifices at the national level since its inception. The PPP would win the next 2018 elections owing to its revolutionary policies. In Bajaur Agency, the 10th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was observed.—APP