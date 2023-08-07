Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and laid the foundation stone of “Bayt-ul-Hikma” (House of Knowledge) at NUML on Friday.Rector NUML Major General (R) Muhammad Jaffar, Director General NUML, Pro-Rectors, Deans, Directors, Faculty Members, and a large number of students attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that the concept of Bayt-ul-Hikma is inspired from the 8th century Abbasid era Darul Hikma. He said that it is a part of larger plan to get world class knowledge accessible to the people of Pakistan through translation & dissemination of eminent works. Earlier, Rector NUML Major General (r) Muhammad Jaffar in his address said that concept of Bayt-ul-Hikma was conceived by Minister Ahsan Iqbal and NUML will make all out efforts to bring it to reality.