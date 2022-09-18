Bayern Munich’s struggles in the Bundesliga continued as they slumped to a surprise defeat against Augsburg away from home on a day that say their rivals Borussia Dortmund go top of the league table.

The defending champions went to Augsburg on the back of a statement win over Barcelona in the Champions League hoping to get the win after three consecutive draws in the league.

Augsburg, though, were not intimidated by Bayern and traded attack for attack with the visitors in the first half. Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane both had their share of chances but failed to make anything of it and were made to pay in the 59th minute when Mergim Berisha calmly slotted the ball home from a cutback.

Sane then missed a guilt-edged chance to equalise in the 73rd minute but was denied Augsburg’s Rafal Gikiewicz. The keeper was once again the hero as he pulled off two stunning saves in the dying stages to deny Manuel Neuer who ventured forward for a corner.

With the loss, Bayern Munich drops down to 4th in the standings with 12 points.

Borussia Dortmund leads the table after overcoming Schalke 1-0 thanks to a late Youssoufa Moukoko who replicated his heroics from an earlier matchday to seal all three points for Dortmund in front of home fans.

The bigger worry for Dortmund was the injury to their captain Marco Reus who is set for another spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury which may jeopardize his World Cup participation once again.