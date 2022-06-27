Bayern Munich has reportedly set the asking for striker Robert Lewandowski at €60 million for any suitors.

Lewandowski is looking to leave Bayern a year earlier than his contract with the club is set to expire.

According to reports, the Pole became disgruntled with the Bundesliga giants over their pursuit of Erling Haaland and not being offered a new long-term contract despite his stellar goal-scoring form.

Barcelona remains his preferred destination with the Spanish giants having already bid €40 million for his services but Bayern remains adamant about their evaluation. According to Sky Sports, Bayern have told Barca that they must improve that offer by at least 50% for it to be deemed acceptable.

Munich have started preparing for Lewandowski’s departure by adding Sadio Mane from Liverpool for a transfer fee of €32m plus up to €9m in add-ons. It was widely thought that Mane was coming in to replace Lewandowski in a roundabout way.

Robert Lewandowski has been a revelation for Bayern since joining them from rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

He scored 35 goals in 34 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern last season and 50 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions. The striker has spearheaded all of Bayern’s eight straight Bundesliga titles while also leading them to a Champions League triumph in 2020.

The Poland international is Bayern Munich’s second-highest top scorer with 344 goals in 374 matches across all competitions. His goals-per-match ratio is behind only Gerd Muller who is Bayern’s all-time top scorer.

Lewandowski’s tally of 41 goals in the 2020-21 season is the most goals any player has ever scored in a single Bundesliga campaign.