Bayern Munich earned a vital win over Borussia Dortmund at home to regain control of the Bundesliga’s title race heading into the final stretch.

Goals from Thomas Muller (2), Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and an own goal from Gregor Kobel were enough to give Thomas Tuchel a 4-2 winning start with his new team after Julian Nagelsmann’s firing.

The 49-year-old’s start could not have gotten any better as his side took the lead after just 13 minutes with Dortmund’s keeper missing his kick from a Dayot Upamecano pass which trickled into his own net.

Muller did not let the visitors recover from the horrendous error with two quick strikes in a span of five minutes. In the 18th minute, Muller inadvertently sent the ball past Kobel as Matthijs de Ligt’s header from a corner hit him before ending up in the back of the net.

Just five minutes later he turned in a rebound after Kobel saved Sane’s whipped shot which fell into the German’s path.

With Dortmund offering little going forward, Coman put them out of their misery with the home side’s 4th goal in the 50th minute.

Bayern eased off following their goal allowing Dortmund to dream of a miracle when Emre Can scored from the penalty spot with 18 minutes still left on the clock before Donyell Malen added a second consolation goal in the final seconds of the game.

The win takes Bayern two points clear at the top with 55 with Dortmund second with 53 followed by Union Berlin with 51.