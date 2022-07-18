Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement with Juventus for the signing of Dutch center-back Matthijs de Ligt.

According to renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the total cost of the transfer can reach €80 million with a €70-million fee plus another €10 million in add-ons. The five-year contract will keep De Ligt at Bayern Munich until 2027.

The signing of de Light was announced a day after the departure of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona with his transfer fee aiding in paying the hefty price tag slapped on the defender by Juventus.

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn claimed Saturday that De Ligt was eager to join after club officials opened talks with the 22-year-old earlier this month.

His arrival will help in filling the void in Bayern’s defense left by Niklas Sule’s departure to Borussia Dortmund this summer and David Alaba’s move to Real Madrid last season.

The Dutchman was in the third year of a five-year contract he signed in 2019 to join the Bianconeri from Ajax for €75 million and he appeared in 31 Serie A games last season. Despite some flashes of his potential he failed to live up to the standard he set as the captain of an exciting Ajax side.

In all, he scored 8 goals for Juventus in 87 Serie A appearances, winning the title once in his debut season.

With the renewal of Serge Gnabry and the arrivals of Sadio Mane from Liverpool and De Ligt from Juventus, Bayern will be looking to be in contention for European honors once again.