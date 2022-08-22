Bayern Munich sent another ominous warning to the other Bundesliga clubs with a seven-nil thrashing of VFL Bochum at their home stadium.

Any hopes that Bochum had of repeating their famous win over Bayern like last season, were quickly dashed as Leroy Sane put his side ahead after just 4 minutes to open the scoring.

Matthis de Light then scored his first goal in the Bundesliga in the 25th minute before Kingsley Koman and Sadio Mane added one each to ensure the win before the first half had even come to end.

Even with their foot off the gas, Bayern easily created chances and Mane added his third goal of the season from the penalty spot in the 60th minute.

Cristian Gamboa then scored an own-goal under pressure from Sane to add to the misery before Serge Ganabry completed the rout with a goal in the 76th minute.

The Bundesliga champions, taking full advantage of Dortmund’s slipup, maintained their perfect start to the 2022-23 season.

The Bavarians are already two points clear at the top with nine points from three league games and have now scored a league-record 15 goals in their three games while showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

If things continue to go their way, it will not be long before they are crowned Bundesliga champions once again.