Any Bundesliga club thinking of overthrowing Bayern Munich from their throne was sent a stark reminder in the opening fixture demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt.

The departure of their record-breaking striker Robert Lewandowski had given other clubs hopes of ending Munich’s stronghold over German football but it was always going to be easier said than done.

The defending champs opened their campaign with a 6-1 win away from home which included a five-goal first half.

Joshua Kimmich opened the floodgates in the fifth minute with a free kick that went in off the post before Benjamin Pavard drilled in their second six minutes later.

Sadio Mane, who scored on his official debut for the club in the Super Cup, added his team’s third before Jamal Musiala got into the act to score Bayern’s fourth before Serge Ganabry made it 5-0 two minutes before halftime.

With Bayern Munich trying to see out the game, Eintracht Frankfurt managed to capitalize on a Manuel Neuer error to score their first goal of the Bundesliga campaign through Randal Kolo Muani in the 64th minute.

But there was little respite for the Europa League winners, who play Real Madrid in UEFA Super Cup, as Musiala added the final nail in the coffin to complete the rout.

With their new additions settling in already and this opening fixture demolition of a team that plays Champions League this season, it looks like Bayern are set to continue their domination of German football.