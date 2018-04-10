Bayern Munich clinch sixth straight German league title

Berlin

Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions for the sixth consecutive season on Sunday as James Rodriguez helped turn the game in their 4-1 comeback victory at Augsburg. The result mean Bayern are German league champions for the 28th time in their history, and it was the sixth year in a row they have won the Bundesliga since their treble-winning season in 2013.

Augsburg took a shock lead through an own goal by Niklas Suele, but the Bavarians roared back as Corentin Tolisso, James — who then assisted Arjen Robben — and Sandro Wagner all scored.

The result leaves Bayern 20 points clear with five league games left and underlined their absolute dominance of the Bundesliga.

With one eye on Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Sevilla, in which Munich hold a slender 2-1 lead, coach Jupp Heynckes gambled by resting his stars.

Top scorer Robert Lewandowski, plus Thomas Mueller, Thiago Alcantara, Mats Hummels and Javi Martinez all started on the bench.

Sevilla would have encouraged by the comedy of errors in Bayern’s defence that led to Augsburg’s goal.

Jerome Boateng lingered over a back pass and Colombian forward Sergio Cordova robbed him of possession, sending Boateng tumbling to the turf, clutching his hamstring.

Cordova’s shot was blocked by Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, but the ball ricocheted into Suele’s face and into Bayern’s goal to stun the visitors on 18 minutes.

However, Munich were 2-1 up by the time half-time came when Joshua Kimmich’s cross picked out Tolisso unmarked in the area to header Bayern level on 32 minutes. Bayern then laid on a top-class goal to take the lead at Augsburg’s WWK Arena.

Kimmich was again involved, firing a pass across goal after combining with Robben for Juan Bernat, who backheeled the ball which James fired home seven minutes before the break.—AFP