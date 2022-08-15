A profligate Bayern Munich easily overcame Wolfsburg at home to go top of the Bundesliga standings already.

Though far from their best as in their German Super Cup and the opening day wins, the Bundesliga champions managed to ease to a 2-0 victory with only their wastefulness and VAR interventions preventing the scoreline from being much worse.

Yet it was Wolfsburg who started to game confidently and almost went ahead in the fifth minute when Alphonso Davies almost scored an own goal when he cleared a header but his effort bounced off the post.

That was the only chance for the visitors in the game as Bayern took control of the match with Sadio Mane, Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller wreaking havoc in the attack.

It was Musiala who put Bayern ahead in the 33rd minute, holding off two defenders before drilling a shot past the keeper making the 19-year-old the first German player under the age of 20 to score 14 Bundesliga goals.

Thomas Muller compounded the misery two minutes before the break when he wrong-footed Koen Casteels to move to 4th on Bayern’s all-time goal-scorers list.

Sadio Mane also had the ball in the back of the net twice but each was ruled out for offside.

With Niko Kovac’s Wolfsburg struggling to create any chances, Munich saw out the game with a stroll in the second half.

The win over Wolfsburg took Bayern Munich to the top of the Bundesliga standings over Borussia Dortmund on goal difference. Each side has a maximum of six points from two games.