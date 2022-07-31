Bayern Munich won the German Supercup over RB Leipzig to open the new season with another trophy at Red Bull Arena.

The curtain raiser to the German football season, the Supercup is rarely seen as an entertaining fixture but it was anything but dull. A ferocious comeback from Leipzig fell just short as Bayern sealed a 5-3 win.

The Bavarians, aiming for an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title this season, were eager to prove they remained a serious attacking threat despite the departure of top striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, and they did not have to wait long.

Jamal Musiala, new signing Sadio Mane, and Benjamin Pavard all score inside the first half as Munich looked likely to romp to another win.

Musiala rifled in the opener in the 14th minute before Gnabry cut through the Leipzig defense and delivered a perfect assist for Mane to tap in the second goal in the 31st.

Leipzig’s collapse looked complete in first-half stoppage time when Musiala weaved his way into the box and set up Benjamin Pavard to drill the ball home.

While Munich’s defense had looked sturdy in the opening half the scenario changed in the second with the hosts hitting the woodwork in the 56th with substitute Andre Silva’s powerful header before Marcel Halstenberg headed in their first goal three minutes later.

Gnabry added a fourth for Bayern to ease the nerves but a 77th-minute penalty by Christopher Nkunku made it 4-2 before Leipzig teammate Dani Olmo scored with a powerful shot to make it 4-3 and set up a tense finale to an entertaining encounter.

With Leipzig looking for the equalizer Leroy Sane scored with the last kick of the game to seal the German Supercup for Bayern Munich.