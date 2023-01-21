Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig served up a 1-1 draw as Bundesliga finally resumed following a lengthy break in the schedule.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s first-half goal was cancelled out by the home side’s Marcel Halstenberg seven minutes after the restart as the rust from the hiatus showed for both teams.

Bayern dominates Leipzig in the first half:

Despite the absences of Manuel Neuer, Sadio Mane and Lucas Hernandez, Bayern rolled out a strong starting XI and it showed in their play as they dominated the hosts from the off.

Serge Gnabry hit the spots just 8 minutes into the game before Leon Goretzka had the ball in the back of the net in the 31st minute only to be judged offside.

Their relentless pressure paid off in the 38th minute when Gnabry floated a perfect cross into the box and Cameroon forward Choupo-Moting beat his markers to tap in at the far post.

The hosts fight back in the second half:

Leipzig, who had looked toothless in the first period, improved drastically in the second stanza.

Marcel Halstenberg ghosted in at the far post to equalise for his side just seven minutes after the break.

The rust for both teams showed during the rest of the game as players struggled to keep up the intensity leading to a tame ending.

A draw was still enough to take Bayern five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table with 35 while the second-placed Freiburg has a game in hand. Leipzig sits third with 29 points from 16 games.