Bayern Munich managed to find their missing touch against Union Berlin at home to keep hold of the top spot in the Bundesliga ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

Needing to match Dortmund’s win from the previous day, Bayern relied on goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala to ease to a 3-0 win and excise their demons of last week’s loss to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Adamant about landing the first blow, Bayern laid siege to the visitor’s goal with wave after wave of attack. Their efforts nearly paid off in the 5th minute when Thomas Muller narrowly missed connecting with Choupo-Moting’s pass in front of the goal.

The fusillade was successful in the 31st minute when Choupo-Moting scored from a looping header to put his side ahead.

Unsatiated, Bayern added their second just 9 minutes later with Coman rounding Frederik Rønnow to score an easy goal. Jamal Musiala practically sealed the game in the added time of the first half, putting away a Muller cutback for his 11th goal of the season.

With the result already secured, the home side took their foot off the gas but still managed to test Rønnow several times with the keeper making a string of saves to keep the scoreline down.

Sadio Mane also made his long-awaited return from an injury to bolster their squad further.

Bayern Munich leads the Bundesliga table with 46 points from 22 games, the same as the second-placed Dortmund while Union Berlin stays in the hunt with 43 points.

The leaders will face Stuttgart next in the league before turning their attention to PSG in the Champions League.