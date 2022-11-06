Bayern Munich continued their recovery in the Bundesliga with a nervy win over Hertha Berlin that takes them back to the top of the Bundesliga while Borussia Dortmund remained in the title hunt as well with a victory over Bochum.

Playing away from home, Bayern relied on goals from Jamal Musiala and a brace from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to earn a 3-2 win while Dodi Lukebakio and Davie Selke netted for the hosts to set up a tense second half.

Musiala laid the foundations of a frantic first half, giving the visitors their lead after just 12 minutes by rifling the ball past Oliver Christensen.

Choupo-Moting then entered the fray with two goals in two minutes first in the 37th by slotting in their second goal before pouncing on a bad clearance to knock in another a minute later to make it 3-0.

The home side responded with equal measure first through Lukebakio who volleyed in their opener in the 40th minute before Selke got their second from the penalty spot before the half-time whistle had blown.

The second stanza proved to be of little excitement as Bayern decided to see out the game against Hertha Berlin who also failed to replicate their first-half intensity taking the Bavarians to the top of the Bundesliga table once again with 28 points.

Union Berlin with 26 points can once again leapfrog them if they beat Bayer Leverkusen today.

Meanwhile, Youssoufa Moukoko scored twice and Gio Reyna added one from the penalty spot as Borussia Dortmund moved to the third on the table with a win over VFL Bochum.