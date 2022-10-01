Bayern Munich got their faltering Bundesliga campaign back on track at home with a thumping win over fellow strugglers Bayer Leverkusen.

Leroy Sane, Sadio Mane, Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller all got on the scoresheet for the 4-0 win as Bayern ended a run of 4 winless matches in Bundesliga, their longest barren run in 20 years, against Leverkusen.

The Bavarians got off to an ideal start as Musiala set up Sane for the opening goal after just three minutes of action.

The 19-year-old, fresh off international duty with Germany, then got on the scoresheet himself in the 17th minute after exchanging passes with Muller with his deflected shot leaving Lukáš Hrádecký helpless in goal.

Mane then put the game to bed in the 39th minute when Musiala once again turned provider, finding the Senegal international in the box who scored to end his run of five games without a goal.

With the game settled Bayern resigned to seeing out the game ahead of important fixtures against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League and the blockbuster Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund next weekend.

That plan lasted until the 84th minute when a mistake by Hrádecký allowed Thomas Muller to score in an empty net to complete the scoreline.

The win takes Bayern into second place in the Bundesliga on 15 points, two behind leaders Union Berlin while Leverkusen drops to 16th in the league table.