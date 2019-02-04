Bayer, science facilitates knowledge sharing among farmers

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Bayer Pakistan – Crop Science held a farmer meeting recently in Kasur to understand the challenges farmers face and promote the adoption of modern technologies and farming practices.

Much of the agriculture landscape in Pakistan consists of small-hold farmers with limited access to requisite agronomic knowledge.

The event allowed Bayer Pakistan – Crop Science to overcome the technological barriers and learning limitations by providing a platform where knowledge pertaining to the benefits of technology and modern farming practices could be shared with hundreds of farmers.

While interacting with farmers, Luis Camacho, Stewardship Lead for Asia/Africa Region at Bayer Crop Science, reinforced the importance of knowledge sharing.

“For farmers to grow their businesses and improve their livelihoods, they need to be equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to improve their productivity. Therefore, we work closely with small-hold farmers to develop holistic approaches to ensure food security, with a focus on knowledge transfer, partnerships and customized agronomic solutions”, he explained.

“In line with our commitment to bring the latest agriculture technologies to the farmers, we will be introducing biotech maize hybrids which are resistant to insect attack and provide better weed control, subsequently saving input costs for the farmer and significantly enhancing yields”, Camacho added.

Share on: WhatsApp