Bayer Pakistan: Crop science endorses modern agri tech

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Horticulture Expo 2019, organized by Government of Punjab, was held at the Lahore Expo Center on the 21st and 22nd of January 2019. The event consisted of more than 100 exhibits by agriculture technology and input providers, fruit and vegetable processors, wholesalers, retailers, exporters and various government and non-government organizations.

Over 25,000 visitors attended this edition of the expo, including foreign delegates and prospective buyers from 30 countries.

On the occasion, agriculture technology providers highlighted the need for farmers to embrace latest technological innovations to achieve competitiveness in the international marketplace. Speaking to visiting delegates on the occasion, Bayer Pakistan – Crop Science’s Corporate Engagement Lead, Azeem Niazi, explained “It was encouraging to see that modern technology adoption was a prominent theme of the Expo. Globally, advancements in plant breeding, biotechnology and precision agriculture continue to improve crop productivity, yields and produce quality”.

“For a company that spends over $2.9 billion on research and development globally, Punjab Government’s firm commitment to promote technology in agriculture was highly encouraging”, he further added.

As part of the Expo, a conference was also held where eminent speakers related to the field of food and agriculture sector from Pakistan addressed issues facing the country’s agriculture sector, trends and opportunities, and the way forward.

Bayer is a Life Science company with more than 150-year history. The company engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care and agriculture. Bayer’s Crop Science Division has a global presence in over 120 countries and has operated in Pakistan for nearly 55 years.

With its latest seed technology, crop protection and cutting-edge digital tools, Bayer – Crop Science is working with Pakistani farmers to continue delivering tailored solutions for improved productivity, healthy harvests and increased livelihoods.

