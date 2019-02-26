BAUS confers honorary membership to Dr. Adib Rizvi

The British Association of Urological Surgeons (BAUS) has conferred the honorary membership to Dr Adib Rizvi, the country’s leading surgeon and Director Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT).

It is worth mentioning here that the membership of BAUS is considered to be the most prestigious honor which is awarded to an outstanding urologist. The honorary membership has been confered to Dr Rizvi for his meritorious and distinguished service in the field of urological surgery in Pakistan. Dr Rizvi who established SIUT some forty-five years ago is a pioneer of kidney transplant surgery in the country and his institute is regarded as a center of excellence in the field of surgical sciences in the region. A ceremony will be held at SIUT on Thursday at 4 pm during which the visiting Secretary designate of BAUS Dr. Asif Muneer will confer the honorary membership.—INP

