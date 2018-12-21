Battle of Badr: The message

The Spirit Of Islam

Zeeshan Rasool

JEhad, which actually means ‘to struggle’ was given militarily dimension after the oppressive practices of Meccan non-Muslims

against Muslims. It is noteworthy that from Islamic perspective an armed struggle is regarded as lesser Jehad. The Last Prophet of Islam (PBUH) signed many treaties to resolve matters peacefully, but the continued oppression, faced by Muslims at the hands of pagans resulted in battles between them. In these battles, the Muslims, militarily weak strived very hard for their existence and of religion, Islam. The first and the most significant in Islamic history is ‘battle of Badr’ that took place on 13 March 624 A D (17 Ramadan 2 AH in the Islamic calendar). Before this battle, many small skirmishes occurred, but this was the first large-scale engagement between the forces. This battle gained such a popularity in Islam that it finds mention in Al-Quran. Moreover, the companions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), who participated in this battle acquired the title ‘Badri Suhaba” and enjoyed a special distinction amongst the Muslims.

The significance of this battle lies in the disproportion of the army and arms between the two forces. In this battle, the Muslims fought only with 313 men having 70 camels, 2 horses, and a few swords. And Meccan forces were correspondingly numerous, mostly reported as, more than a thousand. Non-Muslims were conceited, for they were sizeable and heavily armoured. Among Muslims, no one was aware of the outcome of the battle. The prayer that the Prophet (PBUH) made gives us a sense about the anxiety that Ummah was facing. Umar bin Khitaab (RA) narrates, when it was day on which battle of Badr was fought, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) cast a glance at pagans, and they were near about a thousand in number while his companions were a few hundreds .The Holy Prophet (PBUH) turned his face towards Qibla and supplicated; ‘O Allah, support us with the help thou promised me’. O Allah, if this small band of Muslims is destroyed, thou will not be worshipped on this earth.” (Sahih Muslim). Interestingly, the consequences of the battle were; Monotheism prevailed over polytheism, truth over falsehood, Knowledge over Ignorance, and the Meccan prestige was damaged while strengthening the political position of Muslims.

Without a shadow of doubt, the divine intervention played a pivot role in the victory of Muslims. The Muslim Army was meagre in comparison to the army of non-Muslims, but the number of former seemed more than the latter. This was because of participation of angels, who fought against the disbelievers along with Muslims by the order of Allah Almighty. Allah says in the Quran; ‘ (Remember) when you asked for help of your Lord, and He answered you,’ indeed I will reinforce you with a thousand of the angels, ranks on ranks’ (chapter 8, Surah Anfal,v; 8-9),however; the spiritual strength of Muslims, their faith on Allah and their leader Prophet (pbuh), their grit, willingness, honesty, and determination, which Muslims displayed on the battle ground can never be overlooked. Their unflinching faith in Allah and His Messenger (PBUH) made them to face a mighty army. It was their intense love with Allah and His Holy Prophet (PBUH), that on one hand, they were fighting enemies and on the other hand, were performing duties according to Islam. They fasted and prayed while being in a situation of war.

Next was their willingness, which kept them glued to their mission, which was stability and perseverance of Islam. They were ready to face every challenge wholeheartedly with full confidence that Allah will succeed them and they will get the glorious victory. Also, their loyalty to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was astonishing, they were prepared to sacrifice everything for Prophet’s religion ‘Islam’. The grit and determination, which was the outcome of their unwavering faith, persuaded them to dominate the massively armoured opponents. If we say that foregoing prodigious attributes that they possessed also served the purpose of attracting blessings of Almighty Allah and ultimately his help, it would not be aggrandizement. Else, it is not possible for any nation to defeat the opponents, many times bigger in number and much powerful.

The day related to the Battle of Badr bears a message for us. It comes to awake us from the slumber. It evokes memories of the battlefield where hunger torn, unequipped with loincloths, 313 soldiers of Islam fought courageously, and asks us to introspect. Why, even after being a second most populous community in the world, we are chained in chains of slavery everywhere, it questions. It tries to galvanize our conscience and want us to contemplate about our failure. It urges all of us to understand the cause of our downfall and misery. Besides, it gives us hope that we can regain our lost glory. Encouragingly, it enlivens our spirit and says; O Muslims, Allah is with you, He would never let you down but what you need is to turn to Him. Be faithful to Him and His Last Prophet (PBUH). Do not get lost in materialism, follow the path of the companions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and make them as your guide. Like the companions of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), make Quran your way of life, love of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as your wealth. Plus, try to develop the attributes of ‘Hazrat Abubakar, Hazrat Umar e Farooq, Hazrat Uthman e Gani and Hazrat Ali (may Allah pleased with all of them) and others. The field of Badr in imaginary voice calls us to be Badri warriors, who did not rely on weapons, but on faith, which was their might.

