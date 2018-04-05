Battle against pollution

Karachi, the city of lights, has become the city of garbage. From the elite mansions to the urban sprawls there are copious amounts of garbage heaping everywhere. This has resulted in rapid spreading of numerous deadly diseases.

Recently, we saw the Chief Justice of Pakistan visibly angry at the abysmal litter and unhygienic situation in Karachi and ordered for the entire city to be cleaned within one week. However, no sincere efforts were seen. Ironically, Karachites have become habitual of littering the streets. In order to tackle this situation, people need to join hands with govt officials as to keep the city.

MAHA MOHSIN

Karachi

