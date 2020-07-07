Bathing in Havelian waterfalls banned

Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah on Tuesday imposed a ban under Section-144/6 on bathing in Sajikot and Abrela Berry waterfalls in Havelian till further order and with immediate effect. A directive in this regard said several people have lost their lives due to bathing in waters of these cascades and to avert further loss to human lives ban has been imposed on bathing at these places.

The directive further said that violators of this ban would face legal action. The administration of Havelian has also been directed to fill the water pool of Sajikot waterfall with stones to discourage bathing and construct a stone-wall around the deep waters to stop people entry into deep water zone.—APP