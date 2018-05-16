Bata participates in Milan Fashion Week

Lahore

Bata Pakistan team recently participated in a star studded Milan Fashion Week. Brand Ambassador Maya Ali graced the occasion with exclusive Bata Red Label Collection. Maya endorsed Bata in golden words highlighting the comfort of wearing Bata shoes. Milan Fashion Week is of the most prestigious event in the world of fashion. The second Bata Fashion Weekend was even more spectacular and stunning than last year. Palazzo Mezzanotte in Milan was transformed into the centre of the fashion and design, which offered music performances, fashion shows and consumer-focused events. The main event started at the prestigious Pallazzo Mezzanotte. The venue felt the spirit of music, design and craftsmanship. During the gala evening, Bata presented the new brand manifesto “Me & Comfortable With It”. The Bata Fashion Weekend attracted fashion enthusiasts, influencers and ambassadors from all over the world.—PR