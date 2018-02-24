BASR of IUB meets

Bahawalpur

The meeting of Board of Advanced Studies and Research (BASR) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur held in the chair of Prof. Dr Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor at Abbasia Campus.

The board approved admissions in Ph.D programmes in 15 departments including Islamic Studies, Arabic, History, Physics, Pharmacy, Chemistry, Mathematics, Plant Breeding and Genetics, Computer Science, Management Sciences, Political Science, Saraiki, Education, Educational Training and Pakistan Studies.

The members considered topics of thesis and appointment of supervisors in various Ph.D programmes. Prof. Dr Rao Muhammad Afzal Khan, Director Board of Advanced Studies and Research also presented implementation report on decisions taken during the last meeting.—APP