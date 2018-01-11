Basmati rice worth US$ 147.310 mln exported in last five months

Islamabad

Basmati rice worth US$ 147.310 million was exported from the country during first five months of current financial year as compared the exports of US$ 143.294 million of the corresponding period of last year. Exports of basmati rice from the country grew by 2.80 percent during the period form July-November, 2017-18 as it was recorded at 144,093 metric tons as against the exports of 150,631 metric tons exported in the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, rice other then basmati valuing US$ 497.060 million exported during the period under review as compared the exports of US$ 414.42 million of of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. During the period under review, about 1,206,877 metric tons of rice other then basmati exported as against the exports of 1,125,225 metric tons of same period last year, it added.—APP