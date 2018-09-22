Basmati rice export slid by 4.37pc

Karachi

Export of Basmati Rice has slid down by 4.37 percent during first two months of current fiscal year (CFY) due to ease in international prices.

Data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the export of Basmati Rice declined to $69.37 million during July August 2018 as compared with $75.42 million in the corresponding period of the last year.

Interestingly, the quantity exported by the country increased by 7.52 percent during the period under review.

The export of Basmati Rice in terms of volume grew to 75,427 metric tons during first two months of current fiscal year as compared with the quantity of 70,153 metric tons in the same period of the last fiscal year.

The data apparently showed that Pakistani exporters failed to fetch better prices for their commodity.

The total exports of rice stood at $223.8 million during first two months of current fiscal year, showing negative growth of 0.08 percent when compared with $224.06 million in same period of the last fiscal year.—Agencies

