Baskin-Robbins opens outlet in Karachi

Karachi

Baskin-Robbins, the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, has opened its first outlet in Karachi at 3Com Tower, opposite Bilawal Chowrangi. At a soft opening on June 5, 2018, Baskin-Robbins entertained children from the SOS Village in Karachi as its first guests at the new outlet and shared with them the flavors of happiness and fun that the brand is known for around the world. The Guest of Honor on the occasion was the celebrated communicator Javed Jabbar who is a member of the Board of SOS Children Villages in Pakistan and is wholly committed to the SOS objective of providing shelter to every deserving child in the country. He is also a former senator and federal minister, Speaking at the soft opening, Javed Jabbar said it was a good sign that entrepreneurship in Pakistan was developing with vibrancy and there were competent individuals like Irfan Mustafa who were taking the initiative..— PR