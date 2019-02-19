Basketball court dedicated to TPL at Habib University

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Habib University has dedicated its newly built Basketball Court to TPL and a friendly match was played between the students of the University to mark the event.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chairman TPL, Mr. Jameel Yusuf (S.St.) said “We are here because we have something that unifies us all: a belief and a commitment towards quality physical education to be equally important with the academic development of a student.

Ahead of us remain the challenges to sustain our growth and to continue to realize our vision and mission of the overall development of a student by nurturing and educating promising young members to become responsible and respectable future leaders of the society.”

TPL along with its group companies is an ardent supporter of Habib University. The group has supported students through scholarships towards HU TOPS and for summer study abroad opportunities.

Mr. Wasif Rizvi said, President, Habib University said, “This University is about cultivating a community of students, every space at Habib University calls for student engagement.”

