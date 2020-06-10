Basit asks batsmen to learn art of big scoring

Islamabad

Former Test Cricketer Basit Ali has asked Pakistan batsmen to take benefit from Younis Khan’s expertise during the England tour by learning the art of scoring big runs.

“As a batsmen he has an excellent career. He knew the art of building innings and scoring big runs. Look at his performances he has scored 34 Test centuries and 33 half centuries.”

He said Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to appoint Younis Khan as batting coach was a prudent decision. “This is a very good decision by the board. But I think we should not expect immediate improvement in batsmen’s performance. It is not easy for any visiting side to perform very well in England,”Basit said in a YouTube video.

He said Younis would need at least six months to remove batsmen’s weaknesses and hone their skills. “I think the real benefit of Younis’ expertise will be after England tour, especially when the team will play in some ICC (International Cricket Council) tournaments against India I’m sure there will be a marked difference in their performance.”

He noted that after Younis Khan’s retirement Pakistan batsmen had not been able to score big runs. “It will also be a big test for him as whether he will able to help the batsmen solve their batting issues or not.”

Basit said Younis’ appointment would give a big relief to head coach Misbah-ul-Haq because before him he had three areas to look after. “People were already asking him to do something for that. —APP