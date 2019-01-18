Basic tool

Language has always been an important medium to convey our opinions and views. In Pakistan, there are many languguaes which are spoken at the regional as well as at local level. Apart from this, many important languages are taught in schools and academies. Our educational institutions pay special focus and attention on languages especially on English. No doubt English language is international language and extremely important to communicate with the people outside the country. But I really want to draw your attention towards our basic language as Muslim.

Arabic language is an important language for the Muslims not because it is spread on vast but just because it is our religious language. Its piety that every 2nd person of us doesn’t understand Arabic.. Our children speak other languages fluently but don’t know even ABC of Arabic. This is a humble request to our Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan as well as Education Minister to take notice and make Arabic language compulsory in all schools of Pakistan from very initial stages Like Urdu and English.

GUL NAMI

Karachi

