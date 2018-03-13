Basic facilities to masses top priority of govt: Aftab

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that provision of basic facilites to the people has always been priority of the Govt of PMLN and for the purpose billion of rupees are being spent. He said this while addressing a gathering after inaugurating gas facility to Mohalla Tariqabad , Sikandarpura in Attock and to village Asghar in Hazro.

On the occassion Chairman Muncipal Committee Attock Sheikh Nasir Mehmood, Senior Vice President PMLN Attock Saleem Shehzad, Coordinator SNGPL Muhammad Hanif Niazi and large number of people from different walk of life were also present. Sheikh Aftab said that gas facility to these areas will facilitate 1425 families of these areas. He said that this govt has put the country on the right track of development despite hurdles created by the opponents.

He said that during the last five years record development has taken place and its ample proof is completion of numerous projects while CPEC and Gawadar projects are under completion which will prove game changer in the country and the region as well. Sheikh Aftab while talking about the development of the Attock district said that gas facility to more than 300 villages.