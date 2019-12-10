Bashir questioned over 1989 coup

Khartoum

Sudan’s former president Omar Al-Bashir appeared on Tuesday before a prosecutors’ committee over the 1989 coup that brought him to power, his lawyer said. Bashir was “brought to be investigated in the case of the alleged 1989 coup,” said his lawyer, Mohamed Al-Hassan, who did not attend the hearing. The lawyer also told reporters that in his view the hearing was “not a judicial matter, it’s a political matter.” In 1989, Bashir, a brigadier at the time, seized power in an Islamist-backed coup that toppled the elected government of prime minister Sadiq Al-Mahdi. The former president was himself ousted by the army in April of this year after months of nationwide protests against his iron-fisted rule of three decades.— AFP