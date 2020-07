Muhammad Bashir Malik, Chairman Bin Qutab Foundation and Dr Tariq Cheema (Founder WCMP and Doctors World Wide) along with medical team and Lieutenant General M Afzal (Chairman NDMA) explained to the PM Imran Khan, a national role of BQF in Isolation Hospital & Infectious Treatment Centre Islamabad. This is a 250-bed most modern Hi Tec Healh Care facility of world class functionalities, focused on Covid-19, inaugurated by PM.