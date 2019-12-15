Basharat to present report on PIC clash to CM

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Sunday has fianlised his recommendations regarding clash between lawyers and doctors at Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

According to details, the head of investigation committee will present the report on administration’s negligence to Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday.

During the first session after the mishap, Raja Basharat expressed resentment over police officers for not planning to stop the lawyers from disturbing law and order situation in the metropolis.

He has also reprimanded the participants over inappropriate management in high-level sessions chaired by Punjab CM.

Sources told that a separate inquiry into the police’s ineffective performance is also likely to be launched.—INP