Basharat greets Sadiq Sanjrani, his deputy

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Friday congratulated newly-elected Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Mirza Muhammad Afridi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on winning the election.

He said that now it would be easier for the PTI to legislate according to its vision. Raja Basharat further said that this victory was in fact a defeat of the forces that stood in the way of pro-people legislation.

“Now the destination of the new Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan has come closer.”

he added. Criticizing the leadership of PML-N and PPP, he said that today those who rejected their own signed Charter of Democracy were facing the worst embarrassment in history.