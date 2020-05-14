Basharat for strict action against violators

The Punjab government has decided to strictly enforce the lockdown and take strict legal action against violators of SOPs of Covid-19 after markets were opened since Monday.

This was stated by the provincial law minister Raja Basharat while issuing a special statement in his office on Thursday .

He said it was unfortunate that during the easing of lockdown, SOPs were not followed in most of the markets and there was more rush than usual in the markets.

“This in itself is a major concern for public health and has the potential to increase the spread of the corona virus,” he said.

Raja Basharat said that now the government would strictly enforce the decision of closing the markets for three days from Friday through Sunday and no concessions would be made to anyone.

The law minister further said that relaxation in lockdown was conditional on some SOPs but the shopkeepers did not prove their responsibility, so if the markets open from next Monday, the government will be forced to take strict action on violation of SOPs. He warned that if the violation of SoPs prevails, the government may reconsider its decision on easing lock down.

The 26th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative business was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Sports Taimur Ahmad Khan, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Law Secretary, Information Secretary and concerned departments.

At the meeting, 10 proposals on various issues including legal amendments were submitted by relevant departments for approval.

The Committee approved amendments in the Punjab E-Stamp Rules 2016 regarding the refund of e-stamps and qualification for recruitment of stenographers of the Police Department. The Committee agreed with the proposed amendment to the Punjab Government Business Rules 2011, the establishment of the Punjab Parole Board and the proposed special package of concessions for prisoners.

The Committee approved the proposed amendment in the Punjab Water Act 2019 proposed by the Irrigation Department and the proposal of contract draft for the appointment of a consultant for the rehabilitation and improvement of Islam Barrage and possible savings in a specific project for the improvement of Trimun and Panjnad Barrage.

Apart from the approval of Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Amendment Bill 2019, the matter of formation of District Zakat Committees for Bahawalpur and Lahore and draft of Punjab Government Advertisement Policy 2020 was postponed for further consideration.